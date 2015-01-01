Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hip fractures constitute a major health problem in elderly people and are often fall-related. Several factors can contribute to a fall episode leading to hip fracture, including fall-risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs), which are often used by elderly people. We aimed to investigate the prevalence of medication-related falls and to assess the role of FRIDs and potentially inappropriate medications (PIMs) in a population of elderly patients hospitalized for a hip fracture.



METHODS: We reviewed the patient records of 200 consecutive patients, aged ≥65 years, who were admitted for a hip fracture and evaluated whether medications were likely to have contributed to the fall episode. PIMs were identified using the Screening Tool of Older Persons' Prescriptions version 2 (STOPP) and by evaluating indications, contra-indications and interactions of the prescribed medications for each patient.



RESULTS: FRIDs were used by 175 patients (87.5%). Medications were considered a likely contributor to the fall in 82 patients (41%). These were most often psychotropic medications alone or in combination with antihypertensives and/or diuretics. The 82 patients with suspected medication-related falls used more medications, FRIDs and PIMs than the rest of the patients, and in 74 (90%) of the 82 patients, at least one medication considered to be a contributor to the fall was also a PIM.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of suspected medication-related falls was 41%. It seems likely that a medication review could have reduced, though not eliminated, the risk of falling in this group of patients.

Language: en