Andersen CU, Lassen PO, Usman HQ, Albertsen N, Nielsen LP, Andersen S. BMC Geriatr. 2020; 20(1): e121.
Department of Geriatric and Internal Medicine, Aalborg University Hospital, Aalborg, Denmark.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32228478
BACKGROUND: Hip fractures constitute a major health problem in elderly people and are often fall-related. Several factors can contribute to a fall episode leading to hip fracture, including fall-risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs), which are often used by elderly people. We aimed to investigate the prevalence of medication-related falls and to assess the role of FRIDs and potentially inappropriate medications (PIMs) in a population of elderly patients hospitalized for a hip fracture.
Fall; Fall-risk-increasing drugs; Geriatrics; Polypharmacy; Potentially inappropriate medication