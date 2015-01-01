|
Citation
|
Barros J, Morales S, García A, Echávarri O, Fischman R, Szmulewicz M, Moya C, Núñez C, Tomicic A. BMC Psychiatry 2020; 20(1): e138.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Psychology, Diego Portales University, Santiago, Chile.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32228548
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This study aimed to determine conditional dependence relationships of variables that contribute to psychological vulnerability associated with suicide risk. A Bayesian network (BN) was developed and applied to establish conditional dependence relationships among variables for each individual subject studied. These conditional dependencies represented the different states that patients could experience in relation to suicidal behavior (SB). The clinical sample included 650 mental health patients with mood and anxiety symptomatology.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Artificial intelligence, Bayesian models; Mood disorders; Suicide