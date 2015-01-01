|
Citation
Janatolmakan M, Delpak M, Abdi A, Mohamadi S, Andayeshgar B, Khatony A. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e412.
Affiliation
Infectious Diseases Research Center, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, Kermanshah, Iran. Akhatony@gmail.com.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32228562
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Over thousands of animal bite cases are reported annually worldwide and in Iran placing a large financial burden on the health and economy. The aim of this study was to evaluate the epidemiology of animal bite cases in Kermanshah, Iran through 2013-2017.
Language: en
Keywords
Animals; Bite; Epidemiology; Iran