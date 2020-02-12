|
Citation
Cedstrand E, Nyberg A, Bodin T, Augustsson H, Johansson G. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e424.
Affiliation
Center of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Stockholm County Council, Stockholm, Sweden.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32228509
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Within construction industry, physical work exposures have long been recognized as possible determinants for musculoskeletal disorders, but less attention has been given the increasing organizational and social work hazards and stress within this industry. There is to date a lack of knowledge about how to improve organizational and social working conditions and decrease stress within the construction industry.
Language: en
Keywords
Co-creation; Construction industry; Effectiveness evaluation; Occupational health; Organizational level intervention; Process evaluation