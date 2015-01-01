|
Citation
Mou D, Kleiman EM, Nock MK. Br. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Department of Psychology, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatry)
DOI
PMID
32228741
Abstract
Despite decades of suicide research, our ability to predict suicide has not changed. Why is this the case? We outline the unique challenges facing suicide research. Borrowing successful strategies from other medical fields, we propose specific research directions that aim to translate scientific findings into meaningful clinical impact.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; information technologies; phenomenology; rating scales; risk assessment