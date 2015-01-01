|
Hudcovská J, Schwanhaeuser K. Cent. Eur. J. Public Health 2020; 28(1): 79-81.
Department of Public Health, Faculty of Medicine, Masaryk University, Brno, Czech Republic.
(Copyright © 2020, National Institute of Public Health [Czech Republic], Publisher TIGIS)
32228823
OBJECTIVES: Our study focused on the impacts on health among adolescents who became members of illegal armed groups in Colombia and their attention within the specialized government programme as seen by the professionals who work directly with them. Previous research indicates that those victims of armed violence are usually highly affected on their emotional and social health, but with appropriate and timely support more serious mental health problems can be prevented. Therefore, the care provided to them should be based on broader and holistic approaches.
Colombia; child soldiers; mental health; psychosocial attention; reintegration programme