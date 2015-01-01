Abstract

This study conducted scientific evidence linking neighborhood built environment to adults' leisure-time physical activity (LTPA) among adults in China. Data were obtained from a questionnaire survey conducted from April to July 2017 among 1002 adults aged 18-69 years old in Pingshan District, Shenzhen, China. Chinese Walkable Environment Scale for urban community residents and International Physical Activity Questionnaire were used to measure participants' neighborhood built environment and leisure-time physical activity, which was categorized into leisure-time walking (LTW) and leisure-time moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (LTMVPA). A total of 986 participants (mean age = 40.7 years, 53.3% females) were included in this research. Descriptive statistics were used to describe the socio-demographic variables, LTW and LTMVPA by sex. Multivariable logistic regression models were used to examine the association between neighborhood environment characteristics and the likelihood of engaging in active LTW and LTMVPA. Only 20.7% of participants engaged in active LTW and 17.8% active LTMVPA. Better road condition was associated with higher likelihood of active (at least 150 min/week) LTW and LTMVPA. High perceived esthetic was positively associated with LTW and LTMVPA. Active LTW was related to better perception of traffic condition as well. The improvement of the neighborhood environment characteristics can promote active LTPA among adults living in Shenzhen, China. Our findings support the importance of considering population health effects in urban planning and development.

Language: en