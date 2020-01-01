|
Muni KM, Ningwa A, Osuret J, Zziwa EB, Namatovu S, Biribawa C, Nakafeero M, Mutto M, Guwatudde D, Kyamanywa P, Kobusingye O. Inj. Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Disease Control and Environmental Health, Makerere University College of Health Sciences, Kampala, Uganda.
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
32229535
BACKGROUND: In many low-income countries, estimates of road injury burden are derived from police reports, and may not represent the complete picture of the burden in these countries. As a result, WHO and the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries and Risk Factors Project often use complex models to generate country-specific estimates. Although such estimates inform prevention targets, they may be limited by the incompleteness of the data and the assumptions used in the models. In this cross-sectional study, we provide an alternative approach to estimating road traffic injury burden for Uganda for the year 2016 using data from multiple data sources (the police, health facilities and mortuaries).
burden of disease; descriptive epidemiology; motor vehicle - non traffic