Abstract

BACKGROUND: Central New York has been afflicted by the heroin epidemic with an increase in overdose deaths involving opioids.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of the study was to understand the epidemiology of hospitalizations related to a diagnosis of opioid use (OU).



DESIGN: The study was designed as a retrospective analysis of hospitalized patients admitted from January 1, 2008, to December 30, 2018, using ICD-9 and 10 codes for heroin or opiate use, overdose, or poisoning. Setting. The study was conducted in a tertiary-care and teaching hospital located in Central New York. Patients. Hospitalized patients were included as study participants.



RESULTS: Opioid use-related admissions increased from.05/100 hospital admissions in 2008 to a peak of 2.9/100 in 2018, a 58-fold increase. There were 49 deaths over the 11-year period for an overall case fatality of 1.2 per 100 OU admissions. The median age for all years was 40 years (SD of 13.7 years), and admissions were largely white caucasians (67.0% of all admissions). The mean length of stay was 8.55 days (SD 12 days), with a range of 1 to 153 days. The most frequent discharge diagnosis was due to infections (15.0% of discharge diagnoses) followed by trauma (5.8% of discharge diagnoses). Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus was more common in patients with OU (58.1%) than in patients with non-OU (43%) (p < 0.0001 by chi-square with Yates' correction). Spatial analysis was performed by zip code and demonstrated regional hotspots for OU-related admissions. Limitations. The limitations of this study are its retrospective nature and largely numerator-based analysis. The use of ICD codes underrepresents the true burden due to underreporting and failure to code appropriately. This study focuses on patients who are hospitalized for a medical reason with a secondary diagnosis of opioid use and does not include patients who present to the emergency room with an overdose underrepresenting the true burden of the problem.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results demonstrate the impact of the opioid epidemic in one tertiary-care center and the need to prepare for the costs and resources to address addiction care for this population.



Copyright © 2020 Sanjay K. Yadava et al.

Language: en