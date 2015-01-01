|
Citation
|
Mercurio AE, Hong F, Amir C, Tarullo AR, Samkavitz A, Ashy M, Malley-Morrison K. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Boston University, MA, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32228345
|
Abstract
|
The mechanisms linking childhood maltreatment and eating pathology are not fully understood. We examined the mediating role of limbic system dysfunction in the relationships between three forms of childhood maltreatment (parental psychological maltreatment, parental physical maltreatment, and parental emotional neglect) and eating disorder symptoms. A convenience sample of college women (N = 246, M age = 19.62, SD = 2.41) completed measures of maltreatment (Parent-Child Conflict Tactics Scales and the Parental Bonding Instrument), limbic system dysfunction (Limbic System Questionnaire), and eating pathology (Eating Disorder Examination Questionnaire). We hypothesized that there would be an indirect effect of each type of childhood maltreatment on eating disorder symptoms via limbic system irritability.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
childhood maltreatment; eating disorders; limbic dysfunction