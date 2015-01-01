Abstract

A 27-year-old female student was found dead inside the bathroom of her university hostel. The body was in a prone position with her neck over-flexed on to her trunk. The medico-legal autopsy found features of asphyxia. Multiple lacerated wounds were present on the occipital region of scalp. The cause of death was opined as positional asphyxia following an accidental fall and blunt trauma to the head. In this case, concussion due to blunt trauma to the head may have precluded any self-rescue efforts by the victim from the floor leading to positional asphyxia.

Language: en