BACKGROUND: The inclusion of skateboarding in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games reinforces this activity as a sport. As the number of skateboarders around the world and the difficulty of skateboarding maneuvers continue to increase, the number of skateboarding injuries may also rise. Thus, there is a need for more comprehensive investigations into the practice habits and injuries of skateboarders.



PURPOSE: To describe the sports habits and skateboarding injuries of a sample of skateboarders in Spain. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: A web-based survey was shared among skateboarders in Spain. The survey collected data related to sports habits, skateboarding practice habits, and injury history. Comparisons between subgroups of sex, age, and experience were also conducted.



RESULTS: The survey was completed by 197 participants (89.3% male) with a mean age of 24.4 ± 7.1 years and a mean experience of 9.7 ± 7.2 years. Most respondents (87.8%) reported not participating in any type of skateboarding-specific physical training program. Only 27.4% took part in skateboarding competitions, with a larger number of respondents younger than 18 years participating in competitive events. The mean number of sessions per week was 3.3 ± 1.7, and the mean length of sessions was 3.3 ± 1.5 hours. The majority of participants (87.8%) reported having suffered injuries (n = 323) as a result of skateboarding, mainly affecting the lower limbs (69.7%). The most common injury type was a ligament sprain (39.6%), especially of the ankle (39.3%). This injury was also reported as the most likely to recur (70.1%). A large number of injuries (54.2%) were considered severe (ie, >21 days to recover). Most injuries occurred while skateboarding gaps or stairs, including any type of a jump that involved a difference in height between the take-off and landing surfaces (25.7%). Female participants accounted for a larger number of ligament sprains than expected, and experienced skateboarders were more likely to suffer more severe injuries and head/trunk injuries.



CONCLUSION: Respondents to this survey were mainly young male adults who practiced skateboarding recreationally. Respondents of different sexes, ages, and experiences demonstrated different habits and injury patterns. The greater number of severe injuries highlights the need for injury surveillance in skateboarding to inform better prevention and rehabilitation practices.



