BACKGROUND: Atopic dermatitis (AD) is known to negatively influence the mental health of patients. However, only a few studies have explored the influencing factors for psychiatric problems among adolescents with AD.



OBJECTIVE: W e aimed to assess the association of AD and suicidal behaviors among adolescents by analyzing data from the third through thirteenth annual Korean Youth Risk Behavior Web-based Surveys (KYRBS, completed from 2007 to 2017).



METHODS: KYRBS data were obtained from a stratified, multistage, clustered sample. Students self-reported AD based on being diagnosed with AD by a doctor. Influencing factors for suicidal behaviors were tested by logistic regression models.



RESULTS: A total of 788,411 adolescents completed the survey. The proportion of participants with AD was 22.2%. Those reporting suicide ideation and suicide attempts were 19.0%, and 4.5%, respectively. Compared to adolescents without AD, those with AD were more likely to be female, to skip breakfast less frequently, to exercise less frequently, to drink less alcohol, not be current smokers, and were significantly more likely to have negative mental health states. In the multivariable model, perceived unhappiness and suicidal ideation were the most strong influencing factors for suicidal ideation (aOR: 4.90 [95% CI; 4.31-5.57]) and for suicidal attempts (aOR: 48.01 [95% CI; 42.69-53.09]), respectively.



CONCLUSION: Adolescents with AD had a significant prevalence of suicidal behaviors. Although further research is needed to clarify this relationship, those with influencing factors for negative mental health state may need intervention from clinicians that use a multidisciplinary team approach to prevent suicide.



