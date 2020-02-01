Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the effect of task prioritization on dual-task control in Parkinson disease (PD) associated with different postural impairments.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. Participants were instructed to keep two interlocking rings apart and maintain balance in a tandem stance. Attention was focused on either stance stability (posture-focus strategy) or the interlocking rings (supraposture-focus strategy). SETTING: University research laboratory. PARTICIPANTS: 15 patients with PD and less postural impairment, and 15 patients with PD and more postural impairment. INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable. MAIN OUTCOME MEASUREMENTS: Postural sway, postural determinism (%DET), ankle co-contraction, and ring-touching time.



RESULTS: In the less-impairment group, the supraposture-focus strategy provided smaller postural sway and postural %DET compared to the posture-focus strategy. In the more-impairment group, task prioritization showed less effects on both postural sway and postural %DET. The supraposture-focus strategy led to less ankle co-contraction than the posture-focus strategy in the more-impairment group, but task prioritization did not affect ankle co-contraction in the less-impairment group. In both groups, the supraposture-focus strategy led to less ring-touching time than the posture-focus strategy.



CONCLUSIONS: The supraposture-focus strategy provided better dual-task control than the posture-focus strategy in both PD groups. In the less-impairment group, the supraposture-focus strategy enhanced postural automaticity and postural stability. In the more-impairment group, the supraposture-focus strategy reduced ankle stiffness, due to reduced muscle co-contraction.



