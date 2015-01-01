|
Citation
Marraccini ME, Brick LA, O'Neill JC, Weyandt LL, Buchanan AL. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32233913
Abstract
This study explored emerging typologies of self-injurious thoughts and behaviors and how they relate to known psychological and cognitive correlates. Latent class analysis was employed to identify subgroups of college students (n = 626, mean age = 20, 73% female, and 83% White) based on history of self-injurious thoughts and behaviors. Differences among classes were tested to examine their associations with suicidal ideation, fearlessness of death, depression/hopelessness, thwarted belongingness, problems with alcohol or drugs, behavioral inhibition, and emotional control.
Language: en
Keywords
College students; latent class analysis; self-injurious thoughts and behaviors; suicide