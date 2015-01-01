|
Citation
Flynn S, Graney J, Nyathi T, Raphael J, Abraham S, Singh-Dernevik S, Williams A, Kapur N, Appleby L, Shaw J. BJPsych Open 2020; 6(3): e32.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
DOI
PMID
32234099
Abstract
This article states incorrectly that ‘new crisis services were introduced via the Mental Health Act 2007 for people with serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, as short-term interventions’. This line should have stated that ‘new crisis services were introduced via the NHS Plan (2000) for people with serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, as short-term interventions’.
Language: en
Keywords
Personality disorder; mental health services; suicide and self-harm