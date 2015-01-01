SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Flynn S, Graney J, Nyathi T, Raphael J, Abraham S, Singh-Dernevik S, Williams A, Kapur N, Appleby L, Shaw J. BJPsych Open 2020; 6(3): e32.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

DOI

10.1192/bjo.2020.21

PMID

32234099

Abstract

This article states incorrectly that ‘new crisis services were introduced via the Mental Health Act 2007 for people with serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, as short-term interventions’. This line should have stated that ‘new crisis services were introduced via the NHS Plan (2000) for people with serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, as short-term interventions’.

Reference
1Flynn, S, Graney, J, Nyathi, T, Raphael, J, Abraham, S, Singh-Dernevik, S, et al. . Clinical characteristics and care pathways of patients with personality disorder who died by suicide. Br J Open 2020; 6: e29.


Language: en

Keywords

Personality disorder; mental health services; suicide and self-harm

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print