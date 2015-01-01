Abstract

BACKGROUND: While maternal mortality has declined worldwide in the past 25 years, this is not the case for Cameroon. Since there is a predominantly young population in this country, high maternal mortality ratios may persist. Maternal mortality ratios vary within countries, yet it is unknown if the North and South, the most distinct parts of Cameroon, differ in terms of ratios and determinants of maternal mortality.



METHODS: This study explored ratios and determinants of maternal mortality in women of childbearing age (15-49 years) and assessed differences between the North and South. We used the Cameroon Demographic and Health Surveys (2004 and 2011) to extract a sample of 18,665 living or deceased women who had given birth. Multivariable logistic regression was used to explore the relationship between maternal mortality and sociocultural, economic and healthcare factors.



RESULTS: Maternal mortality ratios were different for the two regions and increased in the North in 2011 compared to 2004. In the North, any level of education and being Muslim were protective against maternal mortality. Meanwhile, the odds of maternal mortality decreased with increasing age, and having secondary or higher education in the South. Domestic violence and ethnicity were associated with maternal death in the South. Increasing parity was protective of maternal death in both the North and South.



CONCLUSIONS: Maternal mortality ratios and determinants varied between women of childbearing age in the North and South of Cameroon. These reinforce recommendations for region specific strategies that will improve health communication, community education programs, curb domestic violence and train more community health workers to connect pregnant women with the health system. Programs to reduce maternal death among women with low parity and little or no education should be national priority.

