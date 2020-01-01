|
Citation
Becherer J, Köller O, Zimmermann F. Br. J. Educ. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Institute for Psychology of Learning and Instruction, Kiel University, Germany.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Wiley-Blackwell)
DOI
PMID
32237146
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Although many studies have suggested that students' externalizing (aggressive and rule-breaking) behaviour is detrimental to their academic achievement, the underlying mechanisms have rarely been investigated. AIMS: We conducted a longitudinal investigation of whether the negative relation between externalizing behaviour and academic achievement operationalized as grades and test scores is mediated by students' task-focused behaviour while controlling for the effects of initial achievement and general cognitive abilities. We conducted separate analyses for different rating perspectives (i.e., parents and teachers) on students' externalizing behaviour to investigate the robustness of effects and determined whether gender moderated the mediation. SAMPLE: Participants were N = 1,039 students in 55 classes from different school types who were followed from fifth to ninth grade.
Language: en
Keywords
antisocial behaviour; class participation; mediation; school achievement; social behaviour; task-avoidant behaviour; task-focused behaviour