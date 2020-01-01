|
Citation
|
Wan Y, Chen R, Wang S, Clifford A, Zhang S, Orton S, FangbiaoTao. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 104: e104470.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Maternal, Child& Adolescent Health, School of Public Health, Anhui Medical University, China; Anhui Provincial Key Laboratory of Population Health &Aristogenics, 81 Meishan Road, Hefei, 230032, Anhui, China. Electronic address: taofangbiao@126.com.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32234639
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The impact of positive coping style on non-suicidal self-injury in adolescents remains unclear, while negative coping style increases the risk of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). There is less investigation on gender differences in the impacts of positive coping style and negative coping style on NSSI. It is unknown whether the impacts vary with different levels of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). AIMS: To identify gender differences in the impacts of positive coping style and negative coping style on NSSI, and investigate the impacts at different levels of ACEs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Adverse childhood experiences; Coping style; Nonsuicidal self-injury