Abstract

Objective: This study was designed to determine the fatality rate of suspected cyclopeptide-containing mushroom ingestions reported to the National Poison Data System (NPDS).Background: Although silibinin reportedly improves survival in suspected cyclopeptide-containing mushroom ingestions, the greater than 20% untreated fatality rate that is often cited is based on decades-old data. An ongoing open-label silibinin trial will likely use historical cases as comparators. A recent single poison control center (PCC) study showed a fatality rate of 8.3%. This study was designed to validate those findings in the NPDS.Methods: This study was an 11-year (1/1/2008-12/31/2018) retrospective review of suspected cyclopeptide-containing mushroom ingestions reported to NPDS. Inclusion and exclusion criteria were the same as the ongoing silibinin trial: Age >2-years-old; history of eating foraged mushrooms; gastrointestinal symptoms within 48 h of mushroom ingestion; and aminotransferases above the upper limit of normal within 48 h after ingestion. Each original participating PCC confirmed eligibility, diagnosis, treatment, and outcome on included cases.Results: During the study period, 8,953 mushroom exposures were reported to NPDS, of which 296 met inclusion criteria. The PCC survey response rate was 60% (28/47 PCCs), and the individual case response rate was 59% (174/296). Twenty-six cases were subsequently excluded leaving 148 included cases. The overall mortality rate was 8.8% (13/148). Mortality in silibinin/silymarin-treated vs untreated cases was 9.5% (4/42), vs 8.5% (9/106), respectively. A mycologist identified mushrooms in 16.9% of cases (25/148), of which 80% (20/25) were cyclopeptide-containing. Among these confirmed cases, the mortality rate was 10% (1/10) in both silibinin/silymarin-treated and untreated cases.Conclusions: The contemporary mortality rate of patients with presumed cyclopeptide-mushroom poisoning is only 8.8%. This likely represents improved supportive care for patients with acute liver injury and should be considered the current standard for historical controls in the United States.

