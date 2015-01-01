|
Plener PL. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, University of Ulm, Steinhoevelstr. 5, 89075, Ulm, Germany. paul.plener@meduniwien.ac.at.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PMID
32236748
Nonsuicidal Self-Injury (NSSI) in adolescence is highly prevalent and seems to be on the rise. To deliver evidence-based treatments to a large and growing number of adolescents, it is crucial to provide scaleable, manualized interventions that have the potential to fit into a stepped-care approach. The work by Kaess et al. (2019) was able to show a reduction of NSSI both by the brief intervention "Cutting Down", as well as by regular psychotherapeutic treatment. Future treatment strategies for NSSI should tailor treatment approaches to fit adolescents´ needs.
