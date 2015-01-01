SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pittman DM, Riedy Rush C, Hurley KB, Minges ML. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Counseling and Human Development, The George Washington University, Washington, District of Columbia, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2020.1740710

PMID

32240063

Abstract

Objective: Intimate partner violence (IPV) remains a public health concern for women age 18-25. While much is known about the IPV risk and experiences of heterosexual women, little is known about the IPV risk and experiences of their LGBTQ + counterparts and any contributions of multiple marginalization in such risk. This study examines the emotional, physical, and sexual intimate partner violence (IPV) vulnerability of emerging adult college women with and without multiple minority statuses (e.g., women with both racial/ethnic and sexual minority identities). Participants: Participants were 9,435 women ages 18-25 from the National College Health Assessment (NCHA). Results: Findings demonstrate that being a sexual minority increases risk vulnerability for all forms of IPV, regardless of race. Conclusions: The risk for college women with multiple marginalized identities is exponentially greater than either their White or heterosexual counterparts. Implications for colleges/universities, university counseling centers and professionals, and future research directions are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

College women; LGBTQ; dating violence; intimate partner violence; minority

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print