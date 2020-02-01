|
Dhillon NK, Juillard C, Barmparas G, Lin TL, Kim DY, Turay D, Seibold AR, Kaminski S, Duncan TK, Diaz G, Saad S, Hanpeter D, Benjamin ER, Tillou A, Demetriades D, Inaba K, Ley EJ. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Surgery, Division of Trauma and Critical Care, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA. Electronic address: Eric.Ley@cshs.org.
(Copyright © 2020, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
32240771
BACKGROUND: Electric scooters are popular in Southern California due to their ease of use, affordability, and availability. The objective of this study was to characterize how hospital admissions and outcomes varied due to electric scooter injuries among Southern California trauma centers. STUDY DESIGN: Trauma registry data from nine urban trauma centers were queried for patients sustaining injuries while operating an electric scooter from January to December 2018. Data collection included patient demographics, diagnoses, interventions, and outcomes.
