Cao H, Zhou N, Leerkes EM. J. Fam. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Human Development and Family Studies, University of North Carolina, Greensboro.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
32237879
Research on the implications of childhood emotional maltreatment for later romantic relationship well-being has been accumulating. More efforts are needed to systematically delineate the etiological chains of the more proximal processes explaining why childhood emotional maltreatment, as a more distal risk factor, might ultimately result in later romantic relationship malfunctioning. Using multiple-wave data from a diverse community sample of primiparous women across the transition to parenthood (N = 159), we conducted a process model in which adult attachment, emotion regulation difficulties, and depressive symptoms were examined as potential mediators for the associations between childhood emotional maltreatment and various aspects of later couple functioning.
Language: en