Motomura T, Matsumoto H, Mashiko K, Ishikawa H, Nishimoto T, Takeyama Y. J. Nippon Med. Sch. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Hakodate Municipal Hospital.
PMID
32238730
IntroductionTo increase survival rates among patients with severe trauma from road traffic accidents, Japan launched the D-Call Net (DCN) system for dispatching doctors by helicopter utilizing Advanced Automatic Collision Notification technology in November 2015. As of October 2019, DCN has dispatched doctors 4 times.CasesCase 1: Canceled because trauma was mild. Case 2: Doctor made contact with 2 patients with moderate trauma 29 min earlier than would have occurred conventionally. This was the first case of doctor dispatch and patient treatment based on automotive engineering information worldwide. Case 3: An accident involving 3 severely injured patients activated DCN, enabling doctor-patient contact 20 min earlier than would have been possible conventionally. Case 4: DCN was utilized ineffectively.
automatic collision notification; helicopter emergency medical services; intelligent transportation; trauma system