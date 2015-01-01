Abstract

BACKGROUND: The knee is considered the most common injured joint between young sport participants. However, there is lack of proper prevalence estimation in our population. The purpose of this study was to identify the prevalence of knee injuries among male college students and to observe the demographic data associated with it. Our secondary objective was to evaluate the awareness and knowledge about these injuries.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study. A survey was distributed to collect the data among male college students, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Out of 688 students who participated and completed the questionnaire, a total of 482 were considered valid and met the inclusion criteria. Data were analyzed using Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS).



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of knee injury was 23.2% (n = 112). Most of them injured during sport activities especially soccer and 68.7% involved in a non-contact mechanism of injury. Among those who went to a hospital mostly were diagnosed as contusion (31.4%) then as meniscus tear, ACL, and collateral ligament injury, respectively. Majority was treated conservatively and only 10.7% needed surgery surprisingly. There was no statistically significant difference between those who are injured and whether they were warmed up and stretched or not (P = 0.619). Low level of knowledge about knee injuries was noticed among the participants 57.7%.



CONCLUSION: Our study has highlighted the high prevalence of knee injuries and the need to raise the level of awareness and knowledge about these injuries in our population. Soccer was the most common sport associated with knee injuries; most of these injuries were treated conservatively.

