Abstract

CONTEXT: Despite significant emphasis on anterior cruciate ligament injury prevention, injury rates continue to rise and reinjury is common. Interventions to reduce injury have included resistance, balance, and jump training elements. The use of sand-based jump training has been postulated as an effective treatment. However, evidence on landing mechanics is limited.



OBJECTIVE: To determine potential differences in landing strategies and subsequent landing knee valgus when performing single-leg landing (SLL) and drop jump (DJ) tasks onto sand and land, and to compare between both male and female populations.



DESIGN: A randomized repeated-measures crossover design. SETTING: University laboratory. PARTICIPANTS: Thirty-one participants (20 males and 11 females) from a university population. INTERVENTIONS: All participants completed DJ and SLL tasks on both sand and land surfaces. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Two-dimensional frontal plane projection angle (FPPA) of knee valgus was measured in both the DJ and SLL tasks (right and left) for both sand and land conditions.



RESULTS: FPPA was lower (moderate to large effect) for SLL in sand compared with land in both legs (left: 4.3° [2.8°]; right: 4.1° [3.8°]) for females. However, effects were unclear (left: -0.7° [2.2°]) and trivial for males (right: -1.1° [1.9°]). FPPA differences for males and females performing DJ were unclear; thus, more data is required. Differences in FPPA (land vs sand) with respect to grouping (sex) for both SLL left (4.9° [3.0°]) and right (5.1° [4.0°]) were very likely higher (small)/possibly moderate for females compared with males.



CONCLUSIONS: The effects of sand on FPPA during DJ tasks in males and females are unclear, and further data is required. However, the moderate to large reductions in FPPA in females during SLL tasks suggest that sand may provide a safer alternative to firm ground for female athletes in anterior cruciate ligament injury prevention and rehabilitation programs, which involve a SLL component.

Language: en