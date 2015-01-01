|
Pei KY, Hafler J, Alseidi A, Slade MD, Klingensmith M, Cochran A. JAMA Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
32236505
Workplace incivility is well known among surgeons; there are stories of instrument throwing, verbal tirades, and sexual harassment.1,2 Fear of humiliation and bullying is strong among medical students,3 and examples of student mistreatment almost invariably involve some surgical anecdote. These stories may reflect a specialty culture of acceptance and a code of silence that facilitate bullying at the workplace.
