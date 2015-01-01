Abstract

Workplace incivility is well known among surgeons; there are stories of instrument throwing, verbal tirades, and sexual harassment.1,2 Fear of humiliation and bullying is strong among medical students,3 and examples of student mistreatment almost invariably involve some surgical anecdote. These stories may reflect a specialty culture of acceptance and a code of silence that facilitate bullying at the workplace.



Bullying by surgeons is not new, and if only 40% have witnessed it, that must be a new low. I did two residencies and one fellowship 40 years ago, and I'd say it was 100% back then. I am not going to list the many, many incidents that I witnessed, not just among surgeons. But I still remember them and consider them ACEs, in this case "Adverse Clinical Experiences"...

