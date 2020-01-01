Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Veterans Team Recovery Integrative Immersion Process (Vet TRIIP) is a short-term multi-modality complementary, integrative immersion program for veterans with chronic pain, post-traumatic stress, and related symptoms. Geared toward Veterans, active duty servicemembers, family members, and caregivers, Vet TRIIP aims to honor and empower them to create healthy, happy, and productive civilian lives. This study evaluates the program to determine its impact on the quality of life and ways to improve and develop Vet TRIIP.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: In total, 14 clients participated in the qualitative review of the Vet TRIIP program in San Antonio. The participants were interviewed related to their reason for participating, their most bothersome symptoms and the effects of Vet TRIIP on those symptoms, service provided that is most and least appreciated, suggestions for improvement, and things learned from Vet TRIIP that helped them daily. Responses were analyzed for emerging themes.



RESULTS: The main reasons for participating were physiological and psychological needs, social support, and curiosity to address their reported symptoms such as pain, stress/anxiety, and depression. Vet TRIIP reportedly improved their quality of life and decreased stress. The participants liked most the support of the Vet TRIIP staff and the interventions such as reiki and massage. Other participants did not like acupuncture. Participants suggested the addition of professional psychological services could be helpful. They reported that emotional freedom technique (EFT/tapping) and guided breathing were most useful in their daily lives. Each participant reported that Vet TRIIP was a positive experience that helped with their pain, anxiety, and stress management, providing an improvement in their quality of life. It also imparted an eye-opening experience to nontraditional non-pharmacological interventions for pain, anxiety, and stress.



CONCLUSIONS: Evaluative studies on organizations that support Veterans are useful to gauge the effectiveness and impact. Through this study, Veterans expressed perceived strengths and weaknesses of the program so further development and appropriate services will be provided. Similar studies on the impact of non-profit organizations are encouraged. Vet TRIIP significantly impacts the lives of many through stress and pain reduction, potentially preventing suicide.



© Association of Military Surgeons of the United States 2020. All rights reserved. For permissions, please e-mail: journals.permissions@oup.com.

Language: en