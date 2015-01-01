Abstract

PURPOSE: Cigarettes have been demonstrated to be toxic to the pulmonary connective tissue by impairing the lung's ability to clear debris, resulting in infection and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Approximately 8% of adolescents are smokers. We hypothesized that adolescent trauma patients who smoke have a higher rate of ARDS and pneumonia when compared to non-smokers.



METHODS: The Trauma Quality Improvement Program (2014-2016) was queried for adolescent trauma patients aged 13-17 years. Adolescent smokers were 1:2 propensity-score-matched to non-smokers based on age, comorbidities, and injury type. Data were analyzed using chi square for categorical data and Mann-Whitney U test for continuous data.



RESULTS: From 32,610 adolescent patients, 997 (3.1%) were smokers. After matching, 459 smokers were compared to 918 non-smokers. There were no differences in matched characteristics. Compared to non-smokers, smokers had an increased rate of pneumonia (3.1% vs. 1.1%, p = 0.01) but not ARDS (0.2% vs. 0%, p = 0.16). Compared to the non-smoking group, the smokers had a longer median total hospital length-of-stay (3 vs. 2 days, p = 0.01) and no difference in overall mortality (1.5% vs. 2.4%, p = 0.29).



CONCLUSION: Smoking is associated with an increased rate of pneumonia in adolescent trauma patients. Future research should target smoking cessation and/or interventions to mitigate the deleterious effects of smoking in this population.

Language: en