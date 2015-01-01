|
Citation
|
Winter SC, Obara LM, McMahon S. PLoS One 2020; 15(4): e0230894.
|
Affiliation
|
Center on Violence Against Women and Children, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States of America.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32240207
|
Abstract
|
Globally, one billion people live in informal settlements, and that number is expected to triple by 2050. Studies suggests that health in informal settlements is a serious and growing concern, yet there is a paucity of research focused on health outcomes and the correlates of health in these settlements. Studies cite individual, environmental and social correlates to health in informal settlements, but they often lack empirical evidence. In particular, research suggests that high rates of violence against women (VAW) in informal settlements may be associated with detrimental effects on women's health, but few studies have investigated this link. The purpose of this study was to fill this gap by empirically exploring associations between women's experiences of intimate partner violence (IPV) and their physical and mental health. Data for this study were collected in August 2018 in Mathare Valley Informal Settlement in Nairobi, Kenya. A total of 550 randomly-selected women participated in surveys; however, analyses for this study were run on a subpopulation of the women (n = 361). Multivariate logistic regressions were used to investigate the link between psychological, sexual, and emotional IPV and women's mental and physical health.
Language: en