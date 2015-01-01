Affiliation

Lynn S. Muller, JD, BA-HCM, RN, CCM, is a nurse attorney and managing partner of Muller & Muller with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Health Care Management from St. Peter's University of New Jersey. She earned her Juris Doctor from Quinnipiac University School of Law in Connecticut. Her practice includes defense of health care professionals before the state licensing boards, case management litigation, family law, wills, trusts, and estates, as well as consulting representation of medical practitioners, facilities, and health service corporations on such issues as regulatory compliance and day-to-day operations. Dr. Muller is a popular and sought-after keynote and session speaker at national and regional conferences. She is the Contributing Editor of the journal Professional Case Management. She is an adjunct professor at St. Peter's University School of Nursing in the MSN and DNP programs. Dr. Muller is the author of more than 50 articles in nursing and case management journals and was featured in the Journal of Nurse Administrators. She is a contributor to the 2016 CMSA Standards of Practice and CMSA Career & Knowledge Pathways, the author of the Legal & Ethical Chapter of the sixth edition of the Case and Population Health Chapter for Leadership and Nursing Case Management by Diane L. Huber, published by Elsevier. Dr. Muller is the author of both legal chapters of the third edition of Case Management: A Practical Guide for Education and Practice and third edition of the CMSA Core Curriculum for Case Management. She is a former Commissioner for the Commission for Case Manager Certification (CCMC), where she now serves on the Professional Development and Education Subcommittee, is a facilitator for the CMCC360 2-Day Immersion Program, and is a contributor to the CCMC Case Management Body of Knowledge (CMBOK). She is a past President of the New Jersey Chapter of CMSA and the former Director of Social Services for the Borough of Bergenfield, NJ, a community-based case management program she developed and initiated. Dr. Muller has also served her community as a public defender, a municipal court judge, a councilwoman, and chaired the Borough's Barrier Free Committee.