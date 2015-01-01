|
Citation
|
Appelbaum PS. Psychiatr. Serv. 2020; 71(4): 409-411.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychiatry, Columbia University, New York. Dr. Appelbaum is editor of this column.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32233771
|
Abstract
|
People being held in jails and prisons are entitled under the U.S. Constitution to necessary medical care, including mental health care. Whether such a duty includes planning for care after release has been less clear, despite widespread professional recognition of discharge planning as an integral component of correctional mental health treatment. A recent decision of a federal court of appeals considered the constitutional status of discharge planning for people detained in correctional facilities. The court concluded that a failure to offer discharge planning in the face of serious medical needs is an adequate basis for finding a constitutional violation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Forensic psychiatry; Jails and prisons; Law & psychiatry