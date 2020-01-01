|
Citation
|
Sun S, Crooks N, DiClemente RJ, Sales JM. Psychol. Trauma 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Behavioral Science and Health Education.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32237877
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: African-American adolescent girls in urban areas are overrepresented in the juvenile justice system, and they are also disproportionately impacted by neighborhood violence and crime (NVC), which has been shown to positively associate with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. Guided by an ecological (individual X context) perspective, the present study aimed to examine the main and interactive effects of perceived NVC and emotion regulation (ER) strategies in a sample of justice-involved, urban African-American adolescent girls (n = 85) following their release from detention centers.
Language: en