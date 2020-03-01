|
We appreciate the interest and response to our article by Strapazzon et al. We agree that an air pocket during avalanche burial can reduce asphyxia and prolong survival in critically buried avalanche victims. We also agree that further investigation is needed regarding which properties of an air pocket are associated with survival. Specifically, the relationship between air pocket size and time to critical hypoxia, hypercapnia, and asphyxiation has not been established.
Language: en