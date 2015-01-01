Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to analyze the training of Family Health Strategy health professionals who work in dangerous territories affected by the armed conflict and its consequences in their practice.



METHODS: a qualitative-intervention research carried out with thirteen health professionals, using as a theoretical-methodological framework the institutional socioclinic.



RESULTS: they present and discuss from the analysis of implications of researcher and participants with training, and professional practices and transformations that occurred as intervention work progresses. FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: learning strategies should incorporate empirical and scientifically proven knowledge. Thus, the spectrum of this knowledge would expand dynamically where the situation of violence in its manifestation of armed conflict is a social and political issue and not just a gap in training.

Language: pt