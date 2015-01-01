SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Santos RSD, Mourão LC, Almeida ACV, Santos KMD. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2020; 73(2): e20180179.

Affiliation

Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro. Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/0034-7167-2018-0179

PMID

32236361

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to analyze the training of Family Health Strategy health professionals who work in dangerous territories affected by the armed conflict and its consequences in their practice.

METHODS: a qualitative-intervention research carried out with thirteen health professionals, using as a theoretical-methodological framework the institutional socioclinic.

RESULTS: they present and discuss from the analysis of implications of researcher and participants with training, and professional practices and transformations that occurred as intervention work progresses. FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: learning strategies should incorporate empirical and scientifically proven knowledge. Thus, the spectrum of this knowledge would expand dynamically where the situation of violence in its manifestation of armed conflict is a social and political issue and not just a gap in training.


Language: pt
