Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To acknowledge the social representations of aggressive men denounced for violence against women.



METHODS: A qualitative study based on the Theory of Social Representations, carried out with 12 men denounced for violence against women. Data were collected from February 2015 to April 2016, through an interview focused on the Special Women's Police Station (Delegacia Especial da Mulher) in of Guarapuava. The analysis was based on the transcription, coding and use of the software Interface de R pour les Analyses Multidimensionnelles de Textes et de Questionnaire.



RESULTS: Four categories were defined: from generation to generation: the spread of violence; feelings and behaviors in the face of violence; repercussions of violence on the aggressor; and, the aggressor and his victimization. FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: Men represent conjugal violence through victimizing and blaming women. The living of these men with violence comes from their childhood and the consequence feared by them is the prison.

Language: pt