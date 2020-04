Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To disseminate social technology for men aimed at preventing relationship violence developed by the Violence, Health and Quality of Life study group.



METHOD: An experience report about action research aiming at the creation of social technology, based on Paulo Freire's critical-liberating perspective. The target audience consisted of men who had undergone legal proceeding in the Justice Department for Peace in the Home in Salvador (BA).



RESULTS: Forty-four (44) men participated in the study. The social technology was organized in eight meetings, the first for presenting the group's proposal and welcoming the participants, the last for evaluative purposes, and the other meetings were thematic with the purpose of encouraging reflection on daily life, aiming at creating and recreating male praxis from the experienced conflicts.



CONCLUSION: Considering the possibility of replication in different scenarios, especially due to the low cost, the use of the technology will enable preventing marital violence resulting from resulting from changing male behavior domestic spaces.

Language: pt