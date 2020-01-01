|
Citation
Lee C, Patchin JW, Hinduja S, Dischinger A. Violence Vict. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Anthropology, Sociology, and Criminology, University of Minnesota Duluth, Duluth, Minnesota.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32238482
Abstract
Few studies have explored whether individuals who are bullied at school or online are more likely to engage in delinquent behavior. Even less is known about whether negative emotions (i.e., anger or frustration)-as a result of being victimized-mediate the relationships between being bullied or cyberbullied and delinquency (as predicted by Agnew's general strain theory). The current study uses data from a national sample of 2,670 middle and high school students in the United States.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescence; Bullying; Cyberbullying; Delinquency; Strain