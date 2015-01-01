Abstract

Highly flammable polyurethane foam (PUF) remains a key risk factor associated with bedding and upholstered furniture, contributing to the yearly destruction of property and loss of lives. In an attempt to tackle this issue and develop a more benign flame retardant (FR) for PUF, a mica-based nanocomposite was deposited using layer-by-layer assembly. Chitosan (CH) and poly(acrylic acid) (PAA) were used to stabilize high aspect ratio mica. Foam treated with eight bilayers (BL) of CH and PAA-stabilized mica preserves the porous foam structure, prevents melt dripping, and self-extinguishes during a 10 s torch test, while uncoated foam is completely consumed. When exposed to a 35 kW/m2 heat flux during cone calorimetry, the peak heat release rate is reduced by 54% and less volatile molecules are released during combustion, resulting in a 76% reduction in total smoke release. This multilayer coating serves as an environmentally benign template for flame retarding polyurethane foam and various other three-dimensional substrates.

Language: en