Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The objectives of this research were to identify the beliefs and practices of orthodontists about mouthguard use in orthodontic patients and to survey orthodontic patients currently playing school-sponsored basketball and/or football about mouthguards.



METHODS: Fifteen orthodontists were interviewed about mouthguard use in their patients. Patients (aged 11-18 years) playing organized school basketball (n = 53) or football (n = 22) from 13 of those 15 orthodontic practices participated in an online survey about mouthguards.



RESULTS: Approximately half of the orthodontists interviewed had initiated discussions about mouthguards with their patients. Although boil-and-bite mouthguards were recommended most often by orthodontists with only a single orthodontist recommending a stock type, stock was the most commonly used type (football [59%], basketball [50%]) followed by boil-and-bite (football [27%], basketball [35%]). Only 2 of the 75 patients surveyed (<3%) reported using a custom mouthguard. All football players reported using a mouthguard, as mandated by this sport. Basketball does not mandate mouthguard use, and only 38% of basketball players reported wearing one. Players who used mouthguards cited forgetting as the most frequent reason for not always using one. A greater percentage of football (91%) than basketball (32%) players reported that their coach recommended a mouthguard (P <0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Orthodontists differ in how they approach mouthguard use by their patients, which likely reflects a lack of evidence-based guidelines. The beliefs, recommendations, and practices of orthodontists concerning mouthguard use and the use of mouthguards by orthodontic patients are discussed. Research directions to improve mouthguard use are suggested.



Copyright © 2019 American Association of Orthodontists. Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Language: en