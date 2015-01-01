Abstract

The penalty system implemented by Italian law still represents a barrier against psychoactive drugs and drug addiction, especially at a time when the age of first consumption has considerably dropped. Presidential Decree n. 309 of October 9, 1990 entitled "Consolidation of the laws governing drugs and psychotropic substances, the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts", and referred to as Presidential Decree 309/90, is the reference text for the cultivation, production, trade and use of narcotics and other psychoactive substances in Italy. The Presidential Decree has its origins in the now-forgotten law of December 22, 1975, n. 685, amended by law 162/90, which provided a draft of the current Presidential Decree 309/90. The current text has been amended numerous times over the years.

