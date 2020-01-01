|
Citation
Gilkerson L, Burkhardt T, Katch LE, Hans SL. Infant Ment. Health J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Michigan Association for Infant Mental Health, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32242969
Abstract
High levels of infant crying place families at risk for disrupted relationships, parenting stress, and even for child maltreatment. We conducted an evaluation of the Fussy Baby Network® (FBN), a program supporting families struggling with infant crying and related concerns. The study contrasted 29 families who sought help from FBN with 27 families with excessively crying infants who did not seek services. Researchers measured parenting self-efficacy, depression, and stress in each group before and after the intervention.
Language: en
Keywords
infant crying; intervention programs; parenting efficacy; parenting stress; prevention programs