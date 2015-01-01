Abstract

We, the Editors and Publishers of International Journal of Injury Control and Safety Promotion, have retracted the following article:



Sivakumar Balakrishnan & Krishnamurthy Karuppanagounder (2019). Cost of two-wheeler road accidents in India. International Journal of Injury Control and Safety Promotion 26(2). DOI: 10.1080/17457300.2019.1576208.



The above article has been retracted due to significant overlap in content with a Master’s Thesis entitled, “Estimation of Willingness to Pay Value for Crash Reduction,” by Geethu Ashok, 2015. The Thesis has subsequently been published as a book titled “Road Safety-Willingness to Pay for Crash Reduction” by Scholars’ Press in 2017 with ISBN: 978-3-330-65119-7. The authors have been informed of this decision and agree with the retraction.



We have been informed in our decision-making by our policy on publishing ethics and integrity and the COPE guidelines on retractions.



The retracted article will remain online to maintain the scholarly record, but it will be digitally watermarked on each page as “Retracted”.

Language: en