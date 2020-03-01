SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim LH, Quon JL, Cage TA, Lee MB, Pham L, Singh H. J. Clin. Neurosci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Neurosurgery, Stanford University School of Medicine, 300 Pasteur Drive, Stanford, CA 94305, USA; Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, 751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128, USA. Electronic address: harman@stanford.edu.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jocn.2020.03.027

32241644

Gunshot wounds (GSW) are one of the most lethal forms of head trauma. The lack of clear guidelines for civilian GSW complicates surgical management. We aimed to develop a decision-tree algorithm for mortality prediction and report long-term outcomes on survivors based on 15-year data from our level 1 trauma center. We retrospectively reviewed 96 consecutive patients who presented with cerebral GSWs between 2003 and 2018. Clinical information from our trauma database, EMR, and relevant imaging scans was reviewed. A decision-tree model was constructed based on variables showing significant differences between survivors and non-survivors. After excluding patients who died at arrival, 54 patients with radiologically confirmed intracranial injury were included. Compared to survivors (51.9%), non-survivors (48.1%) were significantly more likely to have perforating (entry and exit wound), as opposed to penetrating (entry wound only), injuries. Bi-hemispheric and posterior fossa involvement, cerebral herniation, and intraventricular hemorrhage were more commonly present in non-survivors. Based on the decision-tree, Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) > 8 and penetrating, uni-hemispheric injury predicted survival. Among patients with GCS ≤ 8 and normal pupillary response, lack of 1) posterior fossa involvement, 2) cerebral herniation, 3) bi-hemispheric injury, and 4) intraventricular hemorrhage, were associated with survival. Favorable long-term outcomes (mean follow-up 34.4 months) were possible for survivors who required neurosurgery and stable patients who were conservatively managed. We applied clinical and radiological characteristics that predicted survival to construct a decision-tree to facilitate surgical decision-making for GSW. Further validation of the algorithm in a large patient setting is recommended.

Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.


Decision tree algorithm; Gunshot wound; Mortality outcome; Traumatic brain injury

