Gonzalez PD, Vaughan EL. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Indiana University Bloomington, Bloomington, Indiana, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32242505
While the United States hosts the greatest number of international students in the world, Latino international students remain understudied, especially in regards to substance use. The present study tests differences between Latino international and Latino domestic undergraduates in how they use alcohol, cigarette, and illicit drugs. Participants (N = 786 students, 386 international and 400 domestic, 65% female, mean age = 21.2 years) were a subsample of Latino students surveyed in the 2009 American College Health Association's revised National College Health Assessment (ACHA-NCHA II).
Language: en
Latino; Substance use; college students; international students