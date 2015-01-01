SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

J. Orthop. Sports Phys. Ther. 2020; 50(4): 176-177.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Orthopaedic Section and Sports Physical Therapy Section of the American Physical Therapy Association)

DOI

10.2519/jospt.2020.0502

PMID

32241237

Abstract

Concussion (also called mild traumatic brain injury) can occur across the lifespan. Excessive force to the head, either through direct impact or force transmission through the body and neck, is a concussive event. After a concussive event, there can be injury not only to the brain, but also to other structures such as the cervical spine and vestibular system. The clinical practice guideline published in the April 2020 issue of JOSPT outlines the role of physical therapy examination and management after a concussive event. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther 2020;50(4):176-177. doi:10.2519/jospt.2020.0502.


Language: en

Keywords

clinical practice guidelines; clinical practicepain; concussion; mild traumatic brain injury; sports

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print