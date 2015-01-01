Abstract

Concussion (also called mild traumatic brain injury) can occur across the lifespan. Excessive force to the head, either through direct impact or force transmission through the body and neck, is a concussive event. After a concussive event, there can be injury not only to the brain, but also to other structures such as the cervical spine and vestibular system. The clinical practice guideline published in the April 2020 issue of JOSPT outlines the role of physical therapy examination and management after a concussive event. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther 2020;50(4):176-177. doi:10.2519/jospt.2020.0502.

