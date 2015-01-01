Abstract

Over the last decade, numerous concussion evidence-based clinical practice guidelines (CPGs), consensus statements, and clinical guidance documents have been published. These documents have typically focused on the diagnosis of concussion and medical management of individuals post concussion, but provide little specific guidance for physical therapy management of concussion and its associated impairments. Further, many of these guidance documents have targeted specific populations in specific care contexts. The primary purpose of this CPG is to provide a set of evidence-based recommendations for physical therapist management of the wide spectrum of patients who have experienced a concussive event. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther 2020;50(4):CPG1-CPG73. doi:10.2519/jospt.2020.0301.

Language: en