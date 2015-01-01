SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Morris SC. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Emergency Medicine and Public Health, University of Washington, Seattle, WashingtonUSA.

(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/S1049023X20000412

32241327

Disaster in Washington State (USA) is inevitable. It is incumbent on health care providers to understand the practice environment as it will be affected by disasters. This means understanding the basic concepts of emergency management, local to national emergency response structure, and the risks and vulnerabilities of the region where one works. This understanding will help health care providers anticipate and prepare for disaster response and recovery. Washington State has many unique features with regard to climate and geography, population, public health, and general infrastructure that create significant vulnerabilities to disaster and strengths with regard to potential response and recovery. This report attempts to define and contextualize emergency management and to condense the extensive research and planning that has been conducted in Washington State surrounding disaster assessment, planning, mitigation, and response from a health care provider's prospective. The aim is to increase awareness of and preparation for disaster-related topics among health care providers by creating informed responders.


Washington State; disaster risk; planning

